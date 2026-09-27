Health warning issued over contaminated cannabis vapes sold at more than 400 stores

More than 400 stores across Colorado have been caught up in a health and safety advisory after state officials discovered marijuana vaporizer products linked to methylene chloride contamination.

The Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) issued the warning after finding that ingredients used in the manufacture of regulated marijuana connected to Staycon LLC, which does business as Craft, contained methylene chloride.

The affected products were distributed between March 27 and September 25, with stores in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Pueblo West, Denver, Las Animas and surrounding communities among those affected.

The agencies are now urging anyone who has one of the impacted products not to use it.

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The Colorado Department of Revenue and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued the health and safety advisory. (Getty Stock Image)

What marijuana vape products have been recalled in Colorado?

Consumers who have affected marijuana products are being told to either destroy them or take them back to the store where they were purchased so they can be disposed of properly.

At the time of the advisory, DOR and CDPHE said they had not received reports of any adverse health events connected to the contaminated products.

That does not mean consumers should continue using them, however, with officials providing instructions for people who believe they may have been affected.

Colorado's regulated marijuana products are required to carry a label showing the license number of the business that produced the marijuana, along with the production batch number.

Those details can be used by consumers to check whether their product is included in the affected batches.

The state has also released a list of the contaminated batches, while a separate list identifies the more than 400 stores where affected products were distributed.

Officials said ingredients used in the manufacture of the regulated marijuana were found to contain methylene chloride. (Getty Stock)

What should you do if you have the affected Colorado marijuana vape?

Anyone experiencing adverse health effects after consuming regulated marijuana covered by the advisory should seek medical attention and report the incident through the Marijuana Enforcement Division's reporting form.

The agencies said the advisory could be updated if the Marijuana Enforcement Division identifies additional affected products. The warning therefore remains subject to change as officials continue checking regulated marijuana products connected to the issue.

For consumers trying to establish whether something they purchased is affected, the batch number and producer information on the product's label are particularly important.

The advisory applies to products associated with Staycon LLC, which operates under the name Craft, and officials have identified methylene chloride in ingredients used during the manufacturing of the regulated marijuana.

The affected products were sold across a number of Colorado communities during the period covered by the advisory.

DOR and CDPHE have encouraged consumers with affected marijuana to return it to the retailer or destroy it rather than use it.