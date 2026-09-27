Divorce expert claims men are 'weaponizing pooping' with sneaky bathroom move
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Divorce expert claims men are 'weaponizing pooping' with sneaky bathroom move

The author claimed that 'weaponizing pooping' has been happening since the beginning of time

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: Health, Sex and Relationships

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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