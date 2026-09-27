Where you're most likely to be murdered and who's most likely to do it, according to former homicide detective
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Where you're most likely to be murdered and who's most likely to do it, according to former homicide detective

The former detective explained why murder investigations often begin much closer to the victim

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: LADbible Stories

Topics: True crime

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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