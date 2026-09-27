Trump has blunt response to Obama’s claims a world run by women would be better

President Donald Trump has called Barack Obama's comments about women leaders 'ridiculous' during a rant towards the press.

It's no secret that Trump and Obama aren't the best of friends, and that their views on a number of issues differ greatly.

Earlier this week, former POTUS Obama said: “If you put women in charge of every government for like two years and then just kind of saw alright how are things going, I have a strong belief that things would — they wouldn’t be perfect — but they’d be better."

Responding to Obama's statement when asked by reporters, Trump claimed he 'loved women' although said Obama's comments were 'ridiculous.'

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“I love women. I think they're great. But what a ridiculous statement that is," he responded on Saturday.

Donald Trump called Obama's comments about women leaders 'ridiculous' (Photo by Hiroko Masuike - Pool/Getty Images)

The United States has had a sitting president ever since George Washington took office on April 30, 1789. However, in those 237 years, the country has never had a female president.

Hilary Clinton came the closest in 2016, winning the popular vote against Donald Trump.

However, she lost the Electoral College to Trump 304-227.

It was reported that overall, Clinton received 65.8 million votes, compared to Trump's 62.9 million.

In 2024, Kamala Harris was the Democratic candidate against Trump, after Joe Biden withdrew from the race in July that year.

Trump won the election with 312 Electoral College votes, and was later sworn in as president for his second term. He became only the second president in US history elected to two non-consecutive terms as president.

Donald Trump told a female reporter to 'be quiet'

The president wasn't holding back when answering questions from reporters (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Despite expressing his love for women, President Trump was heard telling a female reporter to 'be quiet' on the same day.

It came after reporters surrounded the president as he left a college football game in Tennessee over the weekend.

The topic of the president banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House came up, as one reporter asked Trump whether he only wanted outlets that 'support him' in the presidential press pool.

ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox subsequently suspended presidential pool coverage.

On Thursday, a federal judge blocked Trump's decision to ban the three outlets from the Oval Office. However, this didn't stop him from banning Air Force One joining the press pack on Air Force One this weekend.

“I want real news, not fake news like you. Listen, I want real news. I love an open free press. What I don’t like is the fake press," he said.

“Do you not want tough questions?” he asked.

The president later raised his finger and told the reporter: “Wait wait, quiet," before he once again repeated that he 'doesn't like fake news.'



