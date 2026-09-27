Trump has blunt response to Obama’s claims a world run by women would be better
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Trump has blunt response to Obama’s claims a world run by women would be better

The president was heard telling a female reporter to 'be quiet'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Barack Obama, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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