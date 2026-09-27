Lindsay Clancy's alleged copycat Corie Walsh chilling posts before toddler's death revealed
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Lindsay Clancy's alleged copycat Corie Walsh chilling posts before toddler's death revealed

Her attorney says she was in the grip of a mental health crisis when her son died.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Will County Sheriff’s Office

Topics: Illinois, True crime, Mental Health

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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