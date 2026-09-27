Lindsay Clancy's alleged copycat Corie Walsh chilling posts before toddler's death revealed

Two children discovered the body of a toddler in an Illinois home and ran to a neighbor for help, now newly surfaced Facebook posts from the boy's mother are drawing scrutiny for what she wrote just months before his death.

Corie Walsh has been accused of killing her 2-year-old son, Barrett, in a case prosecutors say she had been planning for some time.

According to TMZ, she is also alleged to have been fixated on the trial of Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mother convicted in a separate, high-profile child-killing case, in the lead-up to Barrett's death.

Photos posted to Walsh's Facebook page show Barrett, whom she affectionately called 'Bear', on Christmas Eve, dressed in matching pajamas alongside his siblings. In one photo he appears visibly upset.

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Walsh addressed his expression directly in the caption, writing: "PSA: There was no harming of [Barrett] while posing for photos despite the look of sheer terror on his face."

Prosecutors allege Walsh planned to kill her husband after the alleged killing of her son. (LD CHUCKMAN)

Who is Corie Walsh?

Walsh, from Illinois, has been charged in connection with her son's death after prosecutors alleged she intended to kill her husband as well, planning to act once he returned home following the alleged murder of Barrett.

TMZ reports that Barrett's body was found by two other children living at the home, who then alerted a neighbor.

Despite the gravity of the allegations against her, the posts paint a starkly different picture of Walsh as a mother in the months before the alleged killing.

In a separate post marking Barrett's birthday, she wrote about how much he had grown since his siblings arrived, adding: "He's grown leaps and bounds since becoming a big brother but still rests his head on my shoulder, when I'm arrying him up for bed, reminding me of how little he is."

Walsh's attorney, Andrea Lyon, says her client was experiencing a severe mental health crisis at the time of her son's death. (NBC Chicago)

Why does Corie Walsh's attorney say she isn't responsible?

Walsh's attorney, Andrea Lyon, has argued that her client was experiencing a severe mental health crisis at the time of Barrett's death, framing the alleged killing as the product of a psychiatric breakdown rather than premeditated harm. That defense sits in tension with prosecutors' claims that Walsh had allegedly planned to kill her husband too, which they say points to a deliberate sequence of events rather than a single moment of crisis.

The contrast between the warmth of Walsh's public posts about her son and the severity of the charges she now faces has become a central thread in coverage of the case, as investigators and the courts work to establish what led up to Barrett's death.

UNILAD has contacted representatives for Corie Walsh for comment.