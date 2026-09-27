Princess Diana’s brother shares insight into her frosty two-word nickname she called the Queen
Home>News>UK News

Princess Diana’s brother shares insight into her frosty two-word nickname she called the Queen

Her brother's new memoir reveals what she really called Elizabeth II behind palace doors

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Topics: Royal Family, The Queen, UK News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: