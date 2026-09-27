Man who 'met Jesus' in heaven during 18-day coma says only one image of Christ is accurate

A man who claims he met Jesus while in a coma says one image of Christ is 'the most accurate' based on his experience.

Gabe Poirot suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was 20 years old after he hit an object in the road while travelling on his skateboard, causing him to hit his head on the sidewalk.

Following the accident on October 25 2021, Gabe ended up unconscious for 18 days. He claims that during this time, he met Jesus Christ, and later described what he looked like.

Speaking on The Lila Rose Show earlier this year, Gabe recalls the moment he 'ascended into heaven' and came 'face to face' with Jesus.

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"He was about 5'11 or six feet tall," he said.

Gabe also claimed Christ had 'darker-toned skin, close to Middle Eastern,' medium-length slightly curly hair, and was 33 years old.

Not super curly though, not flamboyant..." he added.

Visibly emotional, Gabe told the podcast host that there was 'no image you can hold in your hands that does him justice.'

However, he said that the 'most accurate' representation of Christ in his eyes, is the Shroud of Turin.

Gabe said the image on The Shroud of Turin is the most accurate representation of Jesus Christ, in his experience (Photo by Pierre Perrin/Sygma via Getty Images)

The Shroud of Turin is a centuries old linen cloth bearing a faint image of a crucified man, which many believe is the burial cloth of Jesus of Nazareth.

"The Shroud of Turin is a cloth yet it's not just a cloth," Gabe said. "It represents the supernatural light of Christ. Because the light of Christ touched that cloth and so I love the Shroud of Turin," Gabe said.

Gabe added that he 'loves talking about' The Shroud of Turin although he added that he doesn't think 'any cloth can ever even still do Him justice.'

Asked whether the image 'generally matches' Gabe added: "A cloth can't do him justice - but I would say it does better than others."

'There's only beauty in heaven'

Gabe also spoke about his experience in heaven (The Lila Rose Show/YouTube)

Host Lila Rose then asked Gabe what everyone in heaven looks like, and whether they were old or young.

"Honestly, I don't know," Gabe responded. "But there's only beauty in heaven. There's only glory. There's no death or decay.

"With that, I would conclude that there is no age in heaven. It's beauty."

Rose was also curious to know whether heaven had buildings or houses, and although Gabe said he only saw a glimpse, he said there were mansions where people only spoke of Christ.

"The houses, the buildings, the monuments, they only speak of Him."

Describing his experience, Gabe claimed that 'Jesus is the page' when the books in the libraries are opened.

"It's beautiful. The libraries are beautiful," he recalled.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Gabe revealed the message he claimed Jesus had for him while he was unconscious.

"When Jesus looked at me, he picked up my face, and he said 'Gabriel, why are you concerned about that which has been paid for?'" he said.















