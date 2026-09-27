Man who 'met Jesus' in heaven during 18-day coma says only one image of Christ is accurate
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Man who 'met Jesus' in heaven during 18-day coma says only one image of Christ is accurate

Gabe Poirot also spoke about the buildings and people he saw in heaven

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: FOX News

Topics: Podcast

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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