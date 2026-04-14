Donald Trump has spoken out about the AI photo he posted to his social media where he appeared to be depicting Jesus.

The president recently berated Pope Leo on Truth Social, claiming that the head of the Catholic Church is 'weak on crime', as well as other matters.

His ramblings continued: "I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History."

The pope, who is the first ever American to hold the position, is yet to respond to Trump's harsh remarks about him.

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Shortly after sharing the scathing post about Pope Leo, Trump shared a Jesus-like photo of him created by artificial intelligence. He has since deleted the post after he was criticized for sharing it.

Donald Trump has received backlash for an unusal AI image he shared (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

One person to express their outrage was Conservative pundit Carmine Sabia.

"I support Trump on most things but I will forever support my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ before any man or woman," he raged. "What Trump did is reprehensible. I cannot imagine the narcissism it takes to post that."

Teenage MAGA influencer Brilyn Hollyhand also hit out at Trump and called the AI image 'gross blasphemy'.

She continued, per Newsweek: "Faith is not a prop. You don't need to portray yourself as a savior when your record should speak for itself. The same God who saved Trump's life from that bullet sent His son Jesus to die for our sins.

"He died for Trump just as much as for you and I."

Trump has been criticized for sharing an AI photo of him seemingly depicting Jesus (realdonaldtrump/Truth Social)

The POTUS has since addressed the photo and alleged that the picture was actually him 'as a doctor'.

In a video shared by Newsweek, a reporter asks Trump if he'd just shared a photo of him depicting Jesus.

"Well, it wasn't a depiction. It was me- I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor," he replied, adding: "It had to do with the Red Cross. There's a Red Cross worker, which we support."

In true Trump fashion he went on to call it 'fake news' that he intended to present himself as Jesus.

He continued to share: "I just heard about it and said, 'How did they come up with that?'

"It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better. And I do make people better. I make a lot of people better."

Trump also addressed why he deleted the photo and insisted that it was only because he didn't want people to be 'confused'.

He said, per CBS News: "Normally I don't like doing that, but I didn't want to have anybody be confused. People were confused."