Donald Trump has shared a new image on social media featuring him being comforted by Jesus Christ - mere days after he was condemned for sharing a ‘blasphemous’ AI image which appeared to depict him as the Christian figure himself.

Trump posted the original ‘blasphemous’ image on Sunday on his platform Truth Social, which saw him dressed in a robe and appearing to ‘heal’ a man, a few moments after he had launched a scathing attack on Pope Leo XIV.

The image features Trump healing a man who appears to be in a hospital bed and surrounded by nurses and soldiers. However, some critics have also suggested the man in the bed bears a striking resemblance to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and late sex offender.

Heaven also appears to be represented behind him and above him, alongside famous American monuments, including the Statue of Liberty and the Lincoln Memorial.

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A massive American flag and several warplanes and eagles float in the sky near the depiction of heaven.

Donald Trump was criticized for sharing an AI photo of him seemingly depicting Jesus (Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump)

"Trump is now posting AI images of himself as Jesus Christ healing, what appears to be, a young Jeffrey Epstein," Democratic commentator Harry Sisson posted on X, attaching a screenshot of the Truth Social post.

Another user commented under it, "That is some blasphemous bulls**t.”

Now, the president has posted yet another biblical image of himself online.

Donald Trump's second Jesus-themed Truth Social post

"The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!! President DJT," he captioned the latest post, which featured Jesus with his arm around the president’s shoulders as he looked sombre.

The image also had the caption: "I was never a very religious man .. but doesn't it seem, with all these satanic, demonic, child sacrificing monsters being exposed ... that God might be playing his Trump card!"

After deleting the original Jesus post, the president then posted this on Truth Social (TruthSocial/@realDonaldTrump)

Following an intense backlash, including among his own supporters, over the original Jesus image, Trump removed the post, however, his defence for the image only caused more problems.

Trump's reasoning for posting the original Jesus image

When grilled by reporters about the image, Trump acknowledged posting the picture, telling reporters he thought it was ‘me as a doctor’.

Speaking to reporters several hours after it was removed on Monday, Trump said he believed the image depicted him as a doctor next to a Red Cross worker.

"It's supposed to be as a doctor making people better," he said.

"And I do make people better. I make people a lot better."

Trump defended his use of the image on Monday arguing he was a 'doctor' in the image, not Jesus.

He later told CBS News, that he removed the image because he 'didn't want to have anybody be confused. People were confused.’

The controversial image was posted less than an hour after the US president attacked the pope, calling him 'weak on crime’ and ‘terrible for foreign policy’.

Pope Leo - the first American Pope - has repeatedly and openly condemned the war in Iran, saying it has led to ‘absurd and inhuman violence’.

The pope said on Monday that he has ‘no fear’ of the Trump administration or ‘speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do.’