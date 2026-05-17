Donald Trump has seemingly mocked Lauren Boebert in a new rant about the congresswoman on his social media platform.

The Colorado representative is no stranger to coming under fire from the US president since she stopped backing him once he took to office, but she might not have expected the words he was going to levee at her in his Truth Social post on May 16.

Not only did Trump threaten to pull her endorsements in this seething rant, but also accused her of betraying MAGA, for which she has been supportive of since the POTUS began his presidential campaign.

However, when Boebert officially announced she would be campaigning with Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie, a fellow Republican who has been largely critical of Trump, things boiled over.

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Donald Trump took aim at Congresswoman Lauren Boebert in a scathing rant (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

“Is anyone interested in running against Weak Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District?” Ranted Trump yesterday, taking aim at her intellect and mental strength.

Then, he hit out at her career, jabbing at her previous political losses, in which she moved from Colorado's 3rd Congressional District to the Republican-leaning 4th District after just about being reelected in 2022.

Trump stated: “You remember Lauren moved to the District when it became obvious that she couldn’t win in her original Congressional District (The Third!) — A Carpetbagger, indeed!”

He claimed Boebert is campaigning for the ‘Worst “Republican” Congressman in the History of our Country’, stating that 'anybody who can be that dumb [to support Massie] deserves a good Primary fight!’

Noting his former support of Boebert, he said if ‘the right person came along,’ he would 'withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative.’

To end the hard-hitting rant, Trump signed off: “Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

In other posts since then, Trump has torn into Massie, calling him a 'disloyal, ungracious, and sanctimonious FOOL’ who he has promised to unseat.

However, it seems as though the POTUS’s post hasn’t hit its mark, as very quickly, Boebert responded on her X account.

She wrote: “Yes, I saw the President's post. No, I'm not mad or offended. I knew the risks when I agreed to stand by my friend Thomas Massie. I was, and will be, America First, America Always, and MAGA. Onward.”

On Friday she has also addressed her support of Massie and how this could jeopardize her relationship with Trump.

Posting a side-by-side photo of her standing with Trump and with Massie, she wrote: “He's put his life on the line to save this great country. I support both of these men. I've worked with both to preserve freedom and liberty. And if that makes you angry, bless your heart.”