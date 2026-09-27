A woman who has lived on a cruise ship for three years has shared some of the perks she gets with her 'Elite' status.

52-year-old Libby Rome frequently travels on the Sky Princess cruise ship, so much so that she's seen as one of the liners most loyal customers.

With 'Elite' status (the top-tier membership) comes numerous perks, and Libby broke them down in a conversation with UNILAD. For someone to achieve this, they must have completed 15 Princess cruises or sailing 150 days.

"You get free laundry service, and I really like that," Libby, who documents her travels on Instagram, said.

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"A lot of people ask me how I do laundry and I'm like 'I don't'. I put it in a bag and somebody takes it away and then brings it back clean the next day."

She continued: "Another perk you get is a free mini bar set up in your room. Every time a new cruise starts, you get a whole new mini bar set up and, maybe people don't know this, but you can call and order exactly what you want.

"They'll give you like two beers, and two tequilas, but you could call and say that you wanted all cognac or all sparkling waters. They can make the bar the way you want it."

Libby and Dan Rome get some impressive perks with their 'Elite' cruise status (Supplied)

And the benefits don't stop there; 'Elite' status travelers like Libby and her husband Dan can also attend exclusive events and areas of the cruise ship.

"There is also a cocktail event and there's a lounge every night," she told us. "The one cocktail event is call the Captain's Circle Party and you get free cocktails and little hors d'oeuvres and things."

Libby went on: "The lounge in the evenings, that's a good place for me to meet up with other frequent travelers. They are a lot on the ship and others are are 'Elite' can just go in there.

"They usually have a pianist or a singer in the lounge, and they have little snacks – so that's really nice too."

Libby is also seen as one the 'most traveled guests' which gets her access to yet another exclusive event that's specifically for Sky Princess' top 20 most traveled guests.

"I usually get invited to that and that is super special because it is a luxury gourmet meal, and you get wine or whatever you want with it. It's a full course and you sit down with each of the officers," Libby revealed.

"Getting to that on every cruise is really nice because you actually get to meet the officers. In one instance I was sat next to the ship's doctor and I got to ask her questions, and on my most recent one I was talking to the head of IT."

"That's a really nice way for us to feel extra recognized on the ship," she added.

Libby, 52, keeps all her belongings in just one backpack (Supplied)

The Sky Princess website shares further details on the exclusive perks 'Elite' travelers get onboard.

In addition to perks that people get with 'Gold', 'Ruby', and 'Platinum' status (which are listed online), 'Elite' members get early access to booking Princess' newest itineraries and even more discounts on board. This includes shore excursions and in The Shops of Princess.

"Enjoy a complimentary mini-bar set up and on formal nights, indulge in deluxe canapés created by our talented chefs on board," it goes on, adding: "Our most loyal guests also receive complimentary laundry services and shoe polishing."

Impressive!