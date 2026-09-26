Boy, 12, explains how he escaped ‘terrifying’ bear attack in his backyard
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Boy, 12, explains how he escaped ‘terrifying’ bear attack in his backyard

His dad rushed outside mid-fight, and ended up landing the hardest punch of his life

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: KING 5 Seattle/YouTube

Topics: US News, Animals

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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