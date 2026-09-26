‘Worst-case scenario’ Yellowstone eruption could cause 1.3 billion premature deaths, scientists say
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‘Worst-case scenario’ Yellowstone eruption could cause 1.3 billion premature deaths, scientists say

Experts have mapped out a chilling timeline of a Yellowstone super-eruption, from the first tremor to the fallout a decade on

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Image

Topics: Climate Change, Environment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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