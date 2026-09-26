‘Prophet of Doom’ makes unexpected prediction about what Trump will do after presidency
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‘Prophet of Doom’ makes unexpected prediction about what Trump will do after presidency

Craig Hamilton-Parker is a psychic who makes big predictions about the future

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Craig Hamilton-Parker/YouTube

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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