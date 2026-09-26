‘Prophet of Doom’ makes unexpected prediction about what Trump will do after presidency

A man nicknamed as the 'Prophet of Doom' has made a prediction about what will happen to Donald Trump after he finishes his term as president.

Craig Hamilton-Parker is a psychic who has become well-known for his predictions about world events.

Over the years these have included things like the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022 at the age of 96, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

But now Hamilton-Parker has turned his attention to the US, speaking to VT.co about what the future may hold for Donald Trump.

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One prediction in particular looks at Trump's future post-presidency, so what does Hamilton-Parker say about this?

“The key thing that I said that I thought was the strangest of all is that when he finishes his career as a politician, he will become a religious figure, religious-type figure,” Hamilton-Parker told VT.co.

He added: “And then we get this business with him dressed up like Jesus. And now we hear him speaking a bit like that as well sometimes. There's more and more of a sort of a ‘I'm here to save humanity’ sort of vibe to him."

Donald Trump will become a religious figure, Hamilton-Parker said (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Explaining how he gets his alleged visions, Hamilton-Parker said: "When it comes to you, you just get a feeling about it. I don't know, it comes out of the blue. It's like something just given to you.”

Hamilton-Parker even made the outlandish claim that Trump had been a Hindu priest devoted to Shiva in a past life who fell out of favour because of alcohol.

He said: “Which makes me think, was that past life? And did that past life bring kind of religious energy within him of some sort from India?”

However, other predictions that he shared with the outlet indicate that this may come later than many people might expect, saying that he predicts Trump might even serve a third term as US president, even though the US constitution limits people to two presidential terms.

Many of Trump's supporters continue to attest that he won the 2020 election against Joe Biden, claiming that the election was rigged, even though Biden won fair and square.

Donald Trump with Chinese president Xi Jinping (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

If this were true though it would also mean that Trump was excluded from running again in 2024, where he beat Kamala Harris and returned to the White House.

Nonetheless, Hamilton-Parker said: “At the time of the next election in 2028, I feel - I've been saying this for a long time - that I feel that he will have a third presidency.

“There is so much going on in the world crisis-wise, and particularly with a war that will be, by that time, happening with China. So it's like, I have to take emergency measures, therefore I stay in control.”

Other predictions that Hamilton-Parker made involved dangers linked to artificial intelligence, more specifically that it would be connected to some sort of crisis in the financial sector.

It's certainly a rabbit hole to go down, but of course the only way to find out for sure what will happen is to wait and see - que será será.







