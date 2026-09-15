‘China’s Nostradamus’ makes haunting third term Trump prediction issuing specific warning to NYC

A man who has been named the 'Nostradamus' of China has shared his chilling Trump prediction for the 2028 election, further noting that there could be a 'siege of New York City'.

While Trump has, on many occasions, teased running for the 2028 presidential election, he also knows that constitution forbids a president from runing for more than two terms in office.

Despite this, the president has made several posts on Truth Social about another yet another election campaign, and has gone as far as releasing a range of 'Trump 2028' merchandise on his website.

But it's seemingly not just Trump who believes he may run in 2028.

Advert

Professor Jiang Xueqin, who has been branded the 'Nostradamus' of China, has predicted that Trump may be elected for a third time, and that New York in particular would see the biggest fallout.

"My prediction number one is there will be a siege of New York City," he said, speaking on Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO podcast.

"Let's just say there is a national emergency and the president is forced to suspend the constitution," he proposed, "Then he could theoretically have his third term."

Trump has released his own 2028 election merchandise. (Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

It seems that while the constitution restrictions remain firm, there are ways around Trump becoming president for a third time.

Alternatively, the professor noted that Trump could fund a campaign for his son, Don Jr., but immediately after being sworn in, his eldest son could resign in favour of his father taking up the role again.

"There's nothing in the constitution that prevents him from doing that," he said.

While he noted that a lot of US politics is made up of 'agreed upon norms', if a president, for example Trump, decides to go against the grain, 'there's nothing anyone else can do about it'.

The professor outlined how Trump could potentially run for a third term in office, despite the constitution. (@TheDiaryOfACEO/YouTube)

But his prophecy for what could happen after a potential Trump win is perhaps more chilling.

"What will happen is these cities that are Democratic will be in open revolt, meaning they will refuse to pay taxes to the federal government, but they will also not welcome ICE federal agents into their cities."

The 'Nostradamus' added: "Historically, if that were to happen then the US president will usually think that he has responsibility to quash this insurrection."

He noted that 'over time', it could lead to 'the siege of New York City'.

In retaliation, Jiang said: "They would try to besiege New York City by cutting off the food supply and water supply to New York City. And this will be a conflict that could go on for years and years."