Harry and Meghan pull children Archie and Lilibet from school just two days into semester
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Harry and Meghan pull children Archie and Lilibet from school just two days into semester

The decision was made 'following a discussion with the family's security team'

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

Topics: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Family, UK News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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