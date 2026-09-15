Harry and Meghan pull children Archie and Lilibet from school just two days into semester

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made the decision to pull their young children out of their first British school, just two days after starting.

The couple’s decision to return to the UK, six years after moving to the US and stepping back from royal life, came as a surprise to many.

Meghan and Harry announced that their children would be joining a school in the UK, with their family now living in a private residence in the Cotswolds.

However, just three weeks into their new life across the pond, the Duke and Duchess have released a statement confirming that they have pulled their young children out of the school they joined just two days ago, following 'security concerns'.

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A spokesperson for the couple said: "The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family's security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements.

The children will now attend a different UK school following the security concerns (@meghan/Instagram)

"The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family."

The statement concluded: "This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there."

It is not known which school Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, will now attend.

Sky News later reported that there was heavy traffic on the school run, and that the distance between their residence and the school put extra pressure on their security team.

An incident also allegedly took place involving the couple's convoy of vehicles being disrupted.

The family have now been living in the UK for three weeks (@meghan/Instagram)

The family have kept much of their life since returning to the UK private, but Meghan has posted snippets of their family in the British countryside on her Instagram.

One post included the family enjoying a walk, jumping in puddles, cycling and fishing.

Harry and Meghan's response to King Charles' letter

This comes after the couple addressed the letter by King Charles III, Harry's father, regarding their return to the UK.

"It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of the Sovereign, and are no longer working members of the Royal Family," the letter stated.

The couple were 'surprised' by King Charles' letter regarding their return (Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

"This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected.

"The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity."

It was also clarified that Meghan and Harry will not be able to use titles of 'His and Her Royal Highness'.

Harry's team responded to what was said in the letter, with a spokesperson saying to the Daily Mail it left everyone 'surprised'.

"We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance," the statement said.