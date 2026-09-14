King Charles steps in after Prince Harry's Invictus Games suffers huge blow following UK move
Home>News>UK News

King Charles steps in after Prince Harry's Invictus Games suffers huge blow following UK move

It comes after the King reaffirmed Harry and Meghan as 'private citizens'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Topics: Royal Family, Prince Harry, King Charles III

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

Choose your content: