King Charles steps in after Prince Harry's Invictus Games suffers huge blow following UK move

King Charles has stepped in after a Commonwealth nation said it would be withdrawing from Prince Harry's Invictus Games in Birmingham next year.

It's certainly been a noisy few weeks for the British royal family after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would be moving back to the UK following a number of years in the US.

The King issued a letter earlier this month describing Harry and Meghan as 'private citizens' and stated they were not to use their HRH titles after ditching their royal duties in 2020.

The pair hit back at the statement, stating they were 'surprised' by the King's remarks ahead of returning to the UK .

Advert

Well, last week, Uganda’s General Muhoozi Kainerugaba stated his country would not take part in the Invictus Games unless they received permission from King Charles.

Harry founded the games in 2014 to help wounded servicemen and women.

Harry and Meghan have recently returned to the UK (Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

General Kainerugaba, the son of Uganda’s president, told The Times: “I have factions in the Ministry of Defence that support that Harry-Meghan nonsense. I had to quash it straight away. I support the monarch. Period.”

In a post shared on X, he added: "In order not to be construed as being opposed to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, whom we deeply revere, Uganda hereby withdraws from the Invictus Games.

“We shall not participate in anything that does not have His Majesty's approval.”

However, in a recent development, Uganda's military leaders have said they will be competing in the games after all following a phone call with the King's principal private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton.

Sir Clive told Uganda officials that the King had 'no problem' with the country's participation in Birmingham next year.

The King's principal private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A Ugandan military spokesman said Sir Clive "encouraged the CDF [Chief of Defence Forces] to proceed with preparations" ahead of the Invictus Games in July 2027.

The spokesman added: "In the telephone conversation, General Kainerugaba appreciated the King's message and clarity provided by Buckingham Palace on the subject, promising that the UPDF [Ugandan People's Defence Force] would resume preparations to participate in the upcoming games."

In wake of the news, Rob Owen, CEO of the Invictus Games Foundation, stated "Uganda has confirmed it will continue to be part of the Invictus community."

Owen added in a statement: "Uganda became our 26th nation earlier this year, joining a growing movement that provides year-round recovery opportunities for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans across the world."