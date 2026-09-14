Family fear daughter is 'running out of time' due to debilitating condition that makes her vomit up to 100 times a day
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Family fear daughter is 'running out of time' due to debilitating condition that makes her vomit up to 100 times a day

Ella Rake is bed-bound and worries the condition 'may finish her off'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: SWNS

Topics: Health, Life

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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