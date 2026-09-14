Diagnosed sociopath on unsettling way she knows how to manipulate people just by looking at them

A diagnosed sociopath has revealed that she can tell exactly how to manipulate strangers simply by looking at them.

Australian influencer Kanika Batra was officially diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder and narcissistic personality disorder at the age of 21.

Now, she's opened up about the reality of her condition during an episode of LADbible's Minutes With.

Kanika explained that she wears a carefully crafted 'mask' in public to hide her true feelings of rage and dark contempt, admitting that she knows exactly how to behave to make you like her.

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Even though she says she lacks genuine empathy, she has spent years practicing her deceptive behaviors to easily blend into society.

During the interview, the diagnosed sociopath laid bare the terrifyingly simple tactics she uses to bend people to her absolute will.

Kanika Batra was officially diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder at the age of 21 (LADbible Stories)

'If I can build them up, I can also break them down'

"Because I've done this since I was a child, I know what levers to push with different people," she said.

"If I am, let's say I'm traveling by myself - I have to carry heavy suitcases, I look at the men around me, and I see, 'That guy is helping women. That guy is helping that woman with her suitcase. That guy will help me with my suitcase'.

"So, I would go into a position of being a damsel in distress, and I would appeal to that male need to protect and provide."

Kanika continued: "If I see women who hate me or are jealous of me, I will often try and appear more humble.

"I will compliment them, even if it's not true. I will make them feel like they're on the same level. I will essentially give them enough information, enough validation for them to become addicted to it so they can only get it from me.

"If I can build them up, I can also break them down - and [they] cannot stand silence. So, if I give them silence, they will have a rope, and they will tie their own noose with it.

"So, sometimes I don't even need to put that much effort in. I just don't talk for a second, and then they will start trying to fill in the gaps - that's kind of the main forms of manipulation. So, it's stuff that I can identify and immediately execute on."

Kanika admitted to wearing a 'mask' to blend into society (LADbible Stories)

Kanika also bluntly confessed to getting a sense of joy from watching unsuspecting people squirm under her calculated influence, as she likened her manipulation tactics to being 'omnipotent' - having unlimited power and the ability to do anything.

When asked if she feels remorse or guilt for her deceitful actions, Kanika claimed guilt was a toxic emotion designed to control normal people and society at large.

Despite all this, she urged viewers that she isn't scary and that people should only fear her if they cross her.

Watch Kanika's full Minutes With episode below:

"I'm a very nice person. I'm very friendly, I'm very helpful to people, I love spoiling people - I love giving out gifts," Kanika said.

"The only time you should be scared of me is if you try to betray me because I'm not a fun adversary. So, let's not destigmatize ASPD [anti-social personality disorder] fully, but let's also recognize that we are human too.

"We do the same things as you. We suffer in our own way. We really do. And we don't intend to always hurt everybody that is around us. We don't want to be chaos. We want to be better. A lot of us will try and be better. So, maybe have a little bit of sympathy for us if that's possible."