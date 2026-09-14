Diagnosed sociopath on unsettling way she knows how to manipulate people just by looking at them
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Diagnosed sociopath on unsettling way she knows how to manipulate people just by looking at them

Kanika Batra likened her tactics to being 'omnipotent'

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: LADbible Stories

Topics: Mental Health, Psychology

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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