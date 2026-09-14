Parents of boy, 2, who said his 'plane was shot down' became convinced he was a reincarnated fighter pilot
Home>News>US News

Parents of boy, 2, who said his 'plane was shot down' became convinced he was a reincarnated fighter pilot

James Leininger reportedly screamed phrases during recurrent nightmares

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Fox & Friends

Topics: History, World War 2

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

X

@JMYjourno

Choose your content: