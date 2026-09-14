Inside Lizzie Borden home labeled 'America's most haunted' which makes over $1 million a year
Home>News>Crime

Inside Lizzie Borden home labeled 'America's most haunted' which makes over $1 million a year

Lizzie Borden's 1892 case has become a story people want to be close to

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: True crime, History, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

Choose your content: