Mom who had 10 kids in 10 years makes heartbreaking admission while explaining impact it had on her health
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Mom who had 10 kids in 10 years makes heartbreaking admission while explaining impact it had on her health

Cassanda Maurice has urged mothers to 'take care of themselves'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: Parenting, Life

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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