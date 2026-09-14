Mom who had 10 kids in 10 years makes heartbreaking admission while explaining impact it had on her health

A mother of ten has admitted she 'didn't take care of herself' after having all her children in the space of a decade.

Cassanda Maurice is mother to Steven, 17, Christopher, 15, identical twins William and Ryan, who are 14, fraternal twins Max and Spencer, 12, as well as Thomas, ten, Henry, nine, Lily, eight, and finally, seven-year-old Peter.

Alongside her husband Jacob Maurice, the parents based in Utah wouldn't change a thing despite the chaotic nature and a hefty grocery cost every week.

Cassanda recently told UNILAD that the best part is seeing her children 'interact with each other, playing with each other and hanging out'.

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"I really wanted to have all of the kids within 10 years because that's how my family was and my oldest brother and my youngest brother seemed to get along pretty well," she added.

Despite that, having ten children in ten years is going to have a massive toll on anyone's health.

Cassanda and Jacob pictured with their ten kids (Supplied)

Doctors typically recommend you wait at least 18 months after giving birth to try for another baby to allow the uterus and nutritional stores to recover.

On top of that, Patrice Harold-Barrow, MD, from Hutzel Women's Hospital in Detroit, notes: "Studies have suggested that intervals shorter than 18 months are associated with increased risk to the infant—including preterm birth, low birth weight, small size for their gestational age, and NICU admissions."

Thankfully, all of Cassanda's pregnancies have gone to plan and she has ten healthy and happy children.

However, that doesn't mean having kids has had no impact on her own health.

She explained to UNILAD: "There was a toll of not taking care of myself, which is what I want to get across in our social media. Moms, we should be taking care of ourselves.

"I know it feels like we need to take care of them [children], but we matter as well. I'm just starting to get into the balance of learning how to take care of myself.

"I've learned how to take care of myself, how to rest, how to say, 'I need this'. My needs come before your [her children's] wants."

Cassanda Maurice has 'learned how to take care of myself' in recent times (Supplied)

Cassanda has realized the importance of taking care of both her physical and mental health while she's been a stay-at-home mom, taking 'care of all the children and all of their schedules'.

Jacob, meanwhile, works in the garage of their Utah home as an engineer and even did the mechanical design for the very first Ring doorbell.

Away from the day jobs, the pair document their crazy life parenting ten children on their popular TikTok channel, '10kidsin10years', which has over 600,000 followers.