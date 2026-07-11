A reality TV star has come out to reveal her controversial travel arrangements with her three kids, aged 10 to 13.

Kristin Cavallari is back making people on the internet debate parenting tactics after explaining on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast on Tuesday (July 7) why she makes them sit in coach when they fly anywhere.

The reality TV star explained all after recently making headlines that she still sleeps with sons Camden, 13, and Jaxon, 12, despite their ages.

The 39-year-old The Hills alum co-parents with her ex-husband Jay Cutler after they divorced in 2022 after splitting two years earlier.

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They share together Camden, Jaxon and daughter Saylor, 10, who apparently also flies coach too.

According to Cavallari, it’s a topic that’s ‘very important to’ her.

Kristin Cavallari has revealed why she travels this way (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Of course, social media users had a lot to say about it, with one writing plain and simple: “Bad parenting ….. what if an emergency happens ???”

Another wrote: “Once they are adults they will tell all about both parents. She's all about herself. I am sure that's why she got divorced..She lover herself the most.”

Someone else said: “in other words, the other passengers have to put up with them.”

But others weren’t so shocked or upset over it.

A user wrote: “Terrible Mother Hu??? Haha! It’s her money she makes her own calls!”

Another said: “Children belong nowhere near first class. Earn it.”

The mom-of-three revealed just why exactly she thinks seating her kids away from her.

Apparently, it’s character building.

“It’s good for them,” she revealed. “I think it’s the little things like that as a parent that make, ultimately, I think, a big difference in the long run.”

She said it's 'important' to her (Facebook/Kristina Cavallari)

She explained that her kids aren’t the kind to ‘just get whatever they want’ and understand that they ‘are growing up in a very fortunate situation.’

She explained her ethos as a parent is to instil a sense of responsibility.

She said: “If they want something, they have to work for it. I want them to know, ‘This is not your money. This is my money.'”

Because of their ages, she said it’s not something she has to worry about, stating: “I’m like, ‘Bye guys, have fun back there’.”

The star went on to talk about her son’s summer business washing people’s windows and garbage cans for payment.

Obviously, her parenting methods have some people divided, but it’s a breath of fresh air.