Will Ferrell got candid about his parenting techniques and how he makes sure his kids don’t take things for granted.

Comedic actor Will Ferrell open up about his parenting style and insisted he doesn’t buy anything for his children.

Speaking on the Harland Highway Podcast, Ferrell insisted his three children, 22-year-old Magnus Paulin Ferrell, 19-year-old Mattias Paulin Ferrell and Axel Paulin Ferrell.

The actor seemed to cause a stir with his thoughts and the benefits of not giving his kids the financial help.

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He said: “I won’t pay for, stuff for like my kids.

“They gotta, like food and clothing, they gotta earn it. They just gotta figure it out, its part of life.

“Figure it out, I had to.”

Comedian and actor Harland Williams appeared half bemused by Ferrell’s comments as he delivered them deadpan.

Ferrell said he was teaching the value of a buck (Harland Highway Podcast)

Ferrell went further to explain his rules on paying for a family trip with the three boys and his wife Viveca Paulin.

He continued, if we take a family trip, I’ll sit in first class and my kids will sit, not only in coach but on a different airline, not even on the same flight.

“I’ll make sure its a redeye, so I get the cheapest fare. They only get to fly Spirit, Spirit Air.

“Economy and as many changes and layovers as possible. I’m trying to teach the value of a buck.”

The host admitted he had his own suggestion on how Ferrell could save even more money, adding that if he stuffed his kids in one of those dog crates, he would save even more money.

Now... it is worth noting that Ferrell likely wasn’t being all that serious, well at least about all of it, since he has made an entire career over making jokes.

However, some people on social media took Ferrell at his word and condemned him for this attitude towards his children.

Thankfully, many other users pointed out that Ferrell was likely joking about the extreme lengths he would go to fluster his children.

One user wrote: “Guys you really need to listen to this carefully. He isn’t being serious this is a bit. “Red eye on spirit and as many lay overs as possible”

With another joking: “I’m the same I make my kids go out in the forest and find their own food like our ancestors. A few of them have died but the ones that remain are also actually quite sick to be honest.”

And a third writing: “I’m worried about all the commenters seeing a Will Ferrell clip and not registering that he’s doing a bit…”

With another simply saying: “So many people not realizing this is comedy.”