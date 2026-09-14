UK minister shares stark warning about climate crisis while pledging $20 million to tackle strongest El Niño in living memory
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UK minister shares stark warning about climate crisis while pledging $20 million to tackle strongest El Niño in living memory

The UK has pledged to donate the money to help vulnerable nations prepare for the weather onslaught we're all about to face

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Climate Change, Environment

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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