One of the largest weather events to ever hit our planet in the last millennium is currently brewing across the globe, and a UK minister has just issued a chilling warning about what this means for Earth.

If you have paid attention to the forecast this year, you probably know all about El Niño - it is a natural climate pattern that shakes up weather every few years.

To be more specific, it is a regular climate phenomenon where tropical Pacific Ocean temperatures spike much higher than normal, and occurs roughly every two to seven years.

However, experts predict this upcoming system will be the most intense one in living memory - with the heat levels in our oceans already off the charts, it's set to fuel chaos worldwide.

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In response, the UK government is stepping up with a $20 million cash injection, aimed to protect hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people before disaster strikes.

UK Minister for Development Kirsty McNeill said: "The climate crisis isn’t something that’s round the corner - it’s already here and people need our help right now.

"The lesson of recent years is simple: climate shocks do not stop at national borders, whether that means extreme weather, pressure on food supplies or rising costs for families, shocks can affect all of us, wherever we live.

UK Minister for Development Kirsty McNeill issued a stark warning as the UK pledged new funding to stop the worst of the extreme weather before it hits (Instagram/kirstyjmcneill)

"That is why acting early matters, helping people in vulnerable communities prepare before disaster strikes so we can save lives and reduce suffering."

She continued: "It makes financial sense too - acting now to prepare costs less than picking up the pieces afterwards.

"Using the best science, forecasting and international partnerships to get ahead of risks before they become crises is a smarter approach to resilience and security."

During a speech, the minister highlighted that modern global challenges demand a fresh focus on 'mutual interest and shared resilience' to effectively combat the incoming extreme weather systems.

McNiell added that 'the global problems we face today are not ones that any one country can deal with alone' with the weather respecting no borders.

While the US might dodge the worst of this monster weather event, other parts of the world are going to face widespread devastation if they are not adequately prepared.

Baobab trees in a dry maize field in southern Malawi, after a failed harvest caused by the 2016 drought. The region suffers from the effects of El Nino (Getty Stock)

Experts previously noted that North America often experiences warmer winter conditions during this pattern, while southern regions face much wetter and noticeably cooler weather.

"The increased rainfall or intense drought cascades into other impacts on society," Risper Nyairo, assistant professor in the department of environmental studies at Davidson College in North Carolina, told Time.

“Lives may be lost in unprepared societies. There could be property damage. There could be other related natural hazards… There's a myriad of impacts.”

Regions across South America, Southeast Asia, and southern Africa are currently at the highest risk, and are expected to see dramatic shifts in temperature and rainfall in the coming months.

By investing heavily in these modern early warning systems and preventative programs, the UK government hopes to completely change the way the world handles extreme climate shocks before they turn deadly.