High school student suspended for bringing cup of coffee to class demands rule be revoked
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High school student suspended for bringing cup of coffee to class demands rule be revoked

Julie Kaputa's first day back at school did not go as planned due to her coffee

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Topics: Food and Drink, US News, School

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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