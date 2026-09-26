First woman to be executed in US state in over 200 years faces setback days before death sentence
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First woman to be executed in US state in over 200 years faces setback days before death sentence

Christa Pike's execution is scheduled for September 30

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: WBIR Channel 10

Topics: Death Row, Crime

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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