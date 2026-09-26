Man shares incredible transformation after losing 420 pounds and becoming a personal trainer
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Man shares incredible transformation after losing 420 pounds and becoming a personal trainer

Jack Ako lost a huge amount of weight after changing his diet and starting to exercise regularly

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: SWNS

Topics: UK News, Health, Weight loss

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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