A mom and daughter duo who have shed 264 pounds between them have revealed their wild before and after pictures, after admitting to 'avoiding physical activity as much as possible' prior to their weight loss journey.

Susan Brelsforth, 62, and her daughter Holly, 26, admitted that they were once hooked on takeaways and fried food.

"I’d been overweight for as long as I could remember," Holly said, after noting her 'weight spiralled' in her early teens.

Mom-of-three Susan, who has now dropped from a size 18 to a size 10, made the realization that change had to be made while on the trip-of-a-lifetime in New York.

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"I couldn’t keep up when we were climbing the Statue of Liberty," she said.

"I was so out of breath that the others had to physically pull me along. I was so embarrassed. When I got home from the vacation, I knew I needed to make a change for good."

They have opened up about their weight loss journey. (SWNS)





Between them, the pair have lost as much weight as a baby elephant (264.5 pounds), after joining their local Slimming World - a popular UK-based weight-loss organization.

Holly noted: "Before we joined, our diet had been mostly takeaways and deep-fried foods, and we’d often choose convenience over healthy options."

As her mom added: "We now eat more balanced, nutritious meals and have discovered a real love for cooking."

The mom and daughter shared what a typical day of eating looks like for them now compared to before their weight loss.

Holly’s diet before:

Breakfast: White toast with butter, or four croissants with plenty of jam and large energy drink

Lunch: Takeaway doner kebab and a medium bag of chips

Dinner: Chinese takeaway or pizza with chips and a garlic bread

Snacks: Sharing bag sized crisps, a large bar of chocolate and tub of ice cream

The pair are now happier and healthier than ever before. (SWNS)

Holly’s diet now:

Breakfast: Fruit bowl with a protein yoghurt and sugar free energy drink

Lunch: Slimming World Lunch Bowl from the food range or wholemeal toasted pitta bread with crudités and homemade or low fat houmous

Dinner: Homemade burger and chips with a mixed salad

Snacks: Slimming World Hi-Fibre bar, a small chocolate bar or low-calorie ice-cream

Susan’s diet before:

Breakfast: White toast with butter and jam

Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich

Dinner: Takeaway Chinese or pizza with chips and chicken strips

Snacks: Large chocolate bar, a pack of biscuits and a bag of toffee popcorn

They both shared what a typical day of eating looks like for them now. (SWNS)

Susan's diet now:

Breakfast: Low-fat yogurt with frozen berries or overnight oats

Lunch: Homemade chicken salad with plenty of veg and a fruit platter

Dinner: Homemade Slimming World chilli con carne with boiled rice

Snacks: Slimming World Hi-Fibre bar, fresh fruit, a small chocolate bar

Holly said: "It’s shown us that with the right support, real change is possible – and that it can be done without surgery or weight loss drugs."