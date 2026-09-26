Parents of sons with ‘red pill’ beliefs need to avoid making common mistake, psychotherapist warns
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Parents of sons with ‘red pill’ beliefs need to avoid making common mistake, psychotherapist warns

"You need to indulge your children's thoughts and curiosities even if you think that they are ridiculous."

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@the.therapy.shed

Topics: Life

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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