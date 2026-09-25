Expert reveals how vulnerable the US is as El Niño estimated to cause 450,000 deaths in nine months
Home>News>US News

Expert reveals how vulnerable the US is as El Niño estimated to cause 450,000 deaths in nine months

One expert says the record-breaking weather event could mirror global temperatures we weren't expecting to see until 2040

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Topics: Climate Change, El Niño, Environment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: