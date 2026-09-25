Doctor shares how to protect yourself from El Niño's extreme heat as 450,000 deaths estimated
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Doctor shares how to protect yourself from El Niño's extreme heat as 450,000 deaths estimated

Experts have forecast that nearly half a million people will die from heat-related deaths over a nine-month period

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: El Niño, Health, Weather, World News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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