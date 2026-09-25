American Idol contestant’s mistress reads chilling texts he allegedly sent hours before wife was killed
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American Idol contestant’s mistress reads chilling texts he allegedly sent hours before wife was killed

Alleigha Botner told jurors why she became suspicious after Ashley Flynn’s death

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: ABC News

Topics: True crime, American Idol

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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