British Politician Rory Stewart slammed for 'weirdly' staring at guest on talkshow
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British Politician Rory Stewart slammed for 'weirdly' staring at guest on talkshow

Rory Stewart told Newsnight that the UK's reliance on US and Chinese AI was 'terrifying' before the viral moment

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: BBC Newsnight

Topics: BBC, UK News, Politics, Viral

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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