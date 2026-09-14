British zoo sparks debate for advertising tickets for 'child predator tour'

Chester Zoo has sparked backlash and confusion online after selling tickets for a 90 minute tour, initially advertised as a 'child predator tour'.

The zoo, located in the North of England, promoted the tickets under 'The Predator Tour' which told customers they could 'discover the iconic predators of the animal kingdom, and their prey in a guided tour'.

Here, visitors would be able to go on a tour to see the zoo's Sumatran tigers, lions, rhinos and Komodo dragons.

Tickets were then placed on sale for adults and children, with tickets for the 'Child Predator Tour' priced at £25 ($33).

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'Adult Predator Tour' tickets were also advertised for £35 ($47).

It didn't stop there, as 'Carer Predator Tour' tickets were also listed, free of charge.

A screenshot of the tickets circulated on social media, with people in disbelief at the blunder - prompting Chester Zoo to speak out.

Chester Zoo 'quickly changed' the error (Chester Zoo/@MartynHolland/X)

A spokesperson told BBC News that the error was 'due to our default naming convention in our system,' but it was 'quickly changed'.

Taking to X as the tour name went viral, one user penned: "They really didn't catch that while typing it out, huh."

Another wrote: "That is not real," as a third questioned: "They HAD to know what they were doing there?"

"How did that get approved??" asked another.

A fifth simply exclaimed: "good god almighty".

Now, the wording has been changed to 'Child Tour' and 'Adult Tour' when users go on to the website to buy tickets, instead of 'Child and Adult Predator Tickets'.

UNILAD has contacted Chester Zoo for further comment.

Chester Zoo have since changed the wording on their website (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

"Discover the predators of the animal kingdom, and their prey in our brand new guided tour. You’ll be the first visitors in the zoo as you board our electric tour bus and enjoy 90 minutes of the zoo all to yourself!" the description of the tour on the website reads.

"Come face to face with some of the zoo’s most iconic animals, away from the crowds, including our family of Sumatran tigers. Your expert tour guides will be on hand to share fascinating facts about some of nature’s most effective hunters."

There will be a maximum of 32 people per experience, and the zoo states it is suitable for those four and over.

Those taking part in the tour will be able to 'encounter some of the world’s best predators' as they 'travel around our 130 acres on your very own tour bus'.

As well as this, visitors will also discover how the zoo 'encourages their animals predators to exhibit natural behaviours through enrichment'.

Tickets also include a visit to the establishment's Dragons in Danger, where they'll learn 'how Komodo dragons use their tongue to detect their next meal'.

Chester Zoo is considered one of the most popular and highly rated zoos in the United Kingdom, and has more than 30,000 animals from over 500 different species.

They also have 10 indoor habitats, as well as five adventure playgrounds, and award-winning gardens and thousands of plants.