British zoo sparks debate for advertising tickets for 'child predator tour'
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British zoo sparks debate for advertising tickets for 'child predator tour'

A spokesperson for Chester Zoo has addressed the matter

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Topics: UK News, Animals

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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