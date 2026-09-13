Celebrities who've opened up about their battles with sepsis
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Celebrities who've opened up about their battles with sepsis

One celebrity explained how he was 'dead for three days' after falling ill with sepsis

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Topics: Health, Whoopi Goldberg, Perez Hilton

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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