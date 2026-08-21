Perez Hilton granted visitation with his children weeks after disturbing TikTok livestream

Perez Hilton, who is currently receiving treatment after appearing to carry out acts of self-harm on a livestream, will now be allowed to see his children.

Hilton has three kids: Mayte, 8, Mario, 13, and Mia, 11. After suffering a mental health crisis, Hilton's mom, Teresita Lavandeira, filed for temporary custody of her grandchildren.

She has since been granted custody Hilton's three children and will oversee their school matters as well as medical care and other decisions in relation to their needs, Page Six reports.

Court documents list Hilton, 48, as Mayte, Mario, and Mia's 'only legal parent' as he had his children by using gestational surrogates and an anonymous egg donor.

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He has reportedly consented to his mom having temporary custody of his kids.

Perez Hilton is currently receiving medical treatment after having a mental health crisis (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Grant A Gift for Autism)

While Hilton's mother has custody of the children, the famous gossip blogger will still be able to see them.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, a judge granted Hilton visitation rights but it must be supervised by either a family member agreed upon by both sides or a therapist.

There is reportedly another condition that comes with the visitation rights: that Hilton must first obtain psychiatric clearance. These vitiation terms will remain in place until the court orders otherwise, or if Hilton and his mother agree to something different.

All this has been brought in after Hilton appeared to self-harm on a TikTok livestream and had to be rushed to hospital, where he was also treated for a suspected overdose.

Speaking out after the worrying ordeal, his family said in a statement: "Many of you have reached out with concern for Perez, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers.

"We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being."

Hilton has three children: a son and two daughters (MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

His loved ones continued: "We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time.

"If and when we are able to share any updates, we will do so with everyone as soon as we can. Thank you for your compassion, understanding, and continued support."

Apparently Hilton's kids had been inside his home shortly before the livestream took place.

His family's latest statement confirmed that the 48-year-old 'remains hospitalized and is receiving the medical care he needs'.

They added: "His treatment is continuing in an inpatient setting under the care of a dedicated team of medical and mental health professionals."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 to reach a 24-hour crisis center or you can webchat at 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s deputies seen at the home where Perez Hilton was found (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Who is Perez Hilton?

Perez Hilton, real name Mario Lavandeira, is a celebrity gossip columnist, whose pen name is a pun on socialite Paris Hilton.

He launched his website PerezHilton.com in 2004, originally using free WiFi in coffee shops because he couldn’t afford to install an internet connection in his home.

But he became infamous in the Noughties for his controversial coverage of the era’s biggest stars.

He had high-profile friendships with the likes of Lady Gaga, Amanda Bynes and Lindsay Lohan, but other celebs such as Mila Kunis called out what she described as his ‘mean’ coverage.

Hilton appeared on UK reality show Celebrity Big Brother in 2015. He also fronted his own show Perez Hilton Superfan in 2011, with appearances from Katy Perry, Kelly Rowland and Enrique Iglesias.

Writing in his 2020 memoir TMI: My Life in Scandal, Hilton said: “I have a ton of regrets, particularly because I now see that I never needed to be so mean or cruel.

“One of the many things I regret is that I hurt so many people by giving them nasty nicknames, and above all that I was unkind to the children of celebrities.

“I have apologised publicly and privately to dozens of people."

In March 2026, Hilton was hospitalized with sepsis for three weeks from a perforated ulcer and was forced to undergo emergency surgery.

Hilton said that following the experience, he would ‘start taking the kids to church every week’.

Hilton is a single father to three children: Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8.