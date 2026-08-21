Perez Hilton granted visitation with his children weeks after disturbing TikTok livestream
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Perez Hilton granted visitation with his children weeks after disturbing TikTok livestream

Teresita Lavandeira, Perez Hilton's mom, has been granted temporary custody of his three kids

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Netflix

Topics: Perez Hilton, Mental Health, Social Media, Parenting

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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