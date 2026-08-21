Earth, Wind & Fire star John Paris wakes from coma as doctors prepare him for two surgeries

Earth, Wind & Fire musician John Paris has woken from a 'medically induced coma' as his band family release a heartfelt update.

The group were on the Sing A Song All Night Long Tour with Lionel Richie when they abruptly canceled further gigs following 'a medical emergency involving a member of the band'.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department said that a private ambulance and fire engine had gone to the venue and one patient was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

But Shelly Clark White, wife of Earth, Wind & Fire's founding member Verdine White, has now shared an update with fans on Facebook, noting that despite his progress, Paris will undergo two major surgeries and remain in ICU.

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Writing on the 'Standing for John Paris' account, White said: "Many of you may remember that earlier in John's journey, he briefly awakened before needing to be sedated again. "Since then, we've experienced another significant milestone - John woke up again. This time, there was encouraging progress."

The star's wife added: "While continuing to evaluate John's condition, doctors performed additional testing that gave them a much clearer understanding of what his body needs to continue healing.

The drummer will remain in ICU. (Chris McKay/Getty Images)

"As a result, they have determined that John will need two major surgeries as part of his recovery."

She noted that Paris will now 'remain in the ICU longer than everyone had hoped', while his medical team prepares him for whats to come.

Paris' wife, Kathy Merrick, also shared a statement, noting the journey to recovery will not be easy.

"This journey is definitely a marathon, but JP is fighting every single day and our hope is strong," she said.

"John has already overcome obstacles that once seemed impossible, and while there is still a long road ahead, each step forward gives everyone around him renewed hope."

The iconic band formed in 1969. (Chris McKay/Getty Images)

White noted that his wife will now be 'by his side much longer than anyone originally anticipated', and linked to a GoFundMe page where fans can donate to help the family through the crisis.

She added that his loved ones 'feel it's important that everyone hears the story directly from us so there is no confusion about where things stand today'.

Paris is the drummer in the group of legendary musicians, whose famous tracks include 'September' and 'Let's Groove'.

The band was formed in Chicago in 1969, but the group later relocated to Los Angeles.