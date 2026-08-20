Hayden Panettiere’s mom Lesley issues new statement addressing backlash following daughter’s death

Hayden Panettiere’s mother, Lesley Vogel, has issued a clarifying statement following widespread public reaction and backlash to her recent comments regarding the circumstances surrounding the actress's sudden death.

The 36-year-old Heroes and Nashville star died unexpectedly earlier this week at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina.

Following news of her passing, Vogel gave several media interviews addressing the active police investigation, the involvement of narcotics detectives, and her longstanding concerns regarding Hayden's on-again, off-again partner, Brian Hickerson.

However, the initial remarks drew mixed reactions across social media, with some users pointing to the pair's documented history of estrangement.

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Hayden Panettiere sadly died on Sunday

Addressing the Backlash and Clarifying Her Intentions

“Although my daughter and I were estranged, it was not for lack of care or love,” Vogel told ET in a statement published Thursday. “It was due to the involvement of a toxic individual who I believe led to her death.”

She continued, “Hayden was a beautiful and talented young woman who unfortunately became involved with the wrong person, and although her family tried to extricate him from her life, we were unable to be successful.”

Although she did not mention him by name, she has previously accused Hayden's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson of being involved with her death.

She continued: “I hope all remember Hayden for the beautiful human being inside her and her gift to the world from her time on this earth,” Vogel wrote. “My heart is with you, Hayden. Mama.”

The latest statement comes just days after Lesley came under fire for her first public statement following her daughter's death.

“I think Hayden was an amazingly talented person in so many departments and I think young people who grow up in the entertainment industry — it is a struggle and it’s a very challenging industry and it’s not unusual for them to sadly find the wrong path,” Vogel told NBC News on August 17, in her first public comments since her daughter’s death.

“People, they feel pushed into things, even the managers and agents want to control them, and I think it becomes very difficult to be true to yourself, and I think Hayden sadly lost her way and I wish it were different,” she added.

Lesley has publicly spoken out following Hayden's tragic death (Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic)

Ongoing Investigation

Panettiere's death remains under active review by the Greenville Police Department, the Greenville County Coroner's Office, and federal authorities from the DEA, who are assisting in examining substances recovered from the scene.

While initial assessments showed no signs of physical foul play or trauma, officials have emphasized that an official determination on the cause and manner of death will not be confirmed until comprehensive toxicology reports are finalized.

Panettiere’s family, friends, and co-stars have continued to share tributes celebrating the actress's enduring screen legacy and her advocacy work surrounding mental health and domestic abuse awareness.