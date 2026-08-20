Hayden Panettiere’s mom Lesley issues new statement addressing backlash following daughter’s death
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Hayden Panettiere’s mom Lesley issues new statement addressing backlash following daughter’s death

Lesley Vogel has addressed the scrutiny surrounding her recent remarks, asking for grace and understanding as the family grieves.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Hayden Panettiere, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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