Neutrogena issue statement on Hayden Panettiere’s death following widespread backlash
Home>Celebrity

Neutrogena issue statement on Hayden Panettiere’s death following widespread backlash

The skincare giant has publicly addressed the intense scrutiny and boycott calls sparked by the passing of its former longtime ambassador

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Neutrogena

Topics: Hayden Panettiere, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Choose your content: