Neutrogena issue statement on Hayden Panettiere’s death following widespread backlash

Skincare brand Neutrogena has publicly addressed the intense scrutiny and boycott calls sparked by the passing of its former longtime ambassador, actress Hayden Panettiere.

Following the 36-year-old star’s death in South Carolina, social media platforms were flooded with criticism regarding how their ten-year commercial relationship concluded.

Fans and commentators pointed to previous statements made by Panettiere, who alleged that the brand severed ties with her after she spoke candidly on television in 2015 about seeking treatment for postpartum depression.

In a formal response shared across its channels, the brand expressed profound sadness over her passing, praised her courage in addressing difficult personal struggles, and acknowledged that the company had failed to provide adequate support during a critical time in her life.

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"We are deeply saddened by Hayden Panettiere's passing," Neutrogena said in a statement posted to its social media accounts Thursday. "For more than a decade, Hayden was a valued member of our Neutrogena community."

"We are proud to have partnered with her and understand that we made her feel unsupported during a very difficult time. This is not what Neutrogena stands for or who we want to be," the statement continued.

Neutrogena went on to promise to make a "significant investment to a long-standing community health partner" to support women's health causes and promised to share more details "when plans are in place."

Addressing the delay in issuing a formal statement, they concluded: "Out of respect for Hayden's family and loved ones, we did not want to speak out so soon following her passing.

"Everyone at Neutrogena extends their deepest condolences to Hayden's family and all who loved her."

Boycott Calls and Resurfaced Allegations

The mounting controversy gained renewed momentum online shortly after news of Panettiere's death emerged.

Prior to her passing, Panettiere reflected on her decade as the face of the brand in both her recent memoir and podcast appearances. She noted that despite navigating intense paparazzi scrutiny throughout her youth, her decision to discuss maternal mental health publicly coincided with the end of her ambassador contract.

Social media users subsequently called for a widespread boycott of the brand's product lines, leaving thousands of critical remarks across the company’s promotional channels and urging the corporate parent to address the past handling of her departure.

Hayden Panettiere died in a South Carolina apartment on Sunday (Munawar Hosain/Fotos International/Getty Images)

Brand Pledges Maternal Health Funding

In its response, the skincare company stated that it had initially delayed issuing a public remark out of deference to Panettiere’s grieving family and friends.

Reflecting on her legacy, the company recognized that her willingness to share her personal hurdles fostered crucial public dialogue and broader mental health awareness.

The company noted that failing to support her during that era did not represent the values it strives to uphold today.

As part of its response to the situation, the brand announced plans to allocate dedicated funding toward a community healthcare partner to expand women’s access to comprehensive maternal support and postpartum depression care.

The company concluded its message by extending condolences to Panettiere’s loved ones as authorities continue their formal inquiries into the circumstances of her sudden death.