Hayden Panettiere opened up about tragic impact of growing up as child star
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Hayden Panettiere opened up about tragic impact of growing up as child star

The 36-year-old revealed how life in the public's eye affected her childhood, as well as the pressure she received from her parents

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: haydenpanettiere/Instagram

Topics: Entertainment, Mental Health, Celebrity

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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