Hayden Panettiere's cause of death confirmed to be 'toxic effects' of fentanyl as coroner releases details
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Hayden Panettiere's cause of death confirmed to be 'toxic effects' of fentanyl as coroner releases details

The Heroes actress died shortly before her 37th birthday last month

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Topics: Hayden Panettiere, Entertainment, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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