Hayden Panettiere's cause of death confirmed to be 'toxic effects' of fentanyl as coroner releases details

Hayden Panettiere's cause of death has been confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

In a statement issued today (September 22), it was revealed that the actress' death was an accident.

Officials said in a statement: "On August 16, 2026, at approximately 1:51 PM, a 911 call was received regarding a reported cardiac arrest at 701 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville. First responders and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and located a female in cardiac arrest. EMS personnel initiated advanced cardiac life support measures; however, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the individual was pronounced deceased at 2:32 PM.

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"The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and initiated a parallel investigation with the Greenville City Police Department.

"The decedent has been identified as Hayden Leslie Panettiere, 36, of California. Panettiere was found unresponsive inside the residence, where she had been temporarily staying.

"An autopsy was completed by a Board Certified Forensic Pathologist. At autopsy no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death.

"The cause of death has been ruled as toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine. The manner of death has been ruled accident."

The confirmation from the Greenville County Coroner's Office comes after initial reports that Panettiere's death was a result of her consuming oxycodone laced with fentanyl. Her rep went on to address the speculation and urged people to wait for an official report to be released – and now it has.

Earlier this year, Panettiere released her first tell-all memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, reflecting on the pressure to perform as a child actor.

Her first acting gig came when she was just a toddler, and by the time she was five, she had already filmed 50 commercials and starred on a major US television soap opera - One Life to Live.

Speaking as a guest on CBS Mornings, she explained how she developed the ability to cry on cue which she described as eventually twisting her childhood emotions, blurring the lines of reality.

Hayden Panettiere, pictured back in 2017, tragically passed away on August 16 - just five days away from her 37th birthday (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

"It went from being a kid and having to imagine just that your pet passed away or something. But then as I got older, the imagery became darker, and darker, and darker," she told Gayle King in May.

"And the emotion that I had to hold within me in order to get those trigger tears going, it became harder and harder to jump out of it.

"I didn't know where the my character started and where I ended, you know, just it meshed."

Beyond the troubles she experienced around fame as a teenager, Panettiere also bravely spoke out about surviving physical abuse, battling addiction, and enduring postpartum depression.

Confirming the heartbreaking news last month, Panettiere representatives issued the following statement to People: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden.

"She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her - and to the millions who watched her onscreen."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].