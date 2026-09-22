Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf are still going strong months after they were spotted making out at Jelly Roll's bar during the Fourth of July weekend.

Podcaster Bunnie Xo, 46, and Calabasas Confidential star Dylan Wolf, 24, aren't hiding their relationship, despite the comments.

Earlier this week, the 43-year-old posted an Instagram video documenting Wolf's first time eating at Waffle House.

In the loved up video, the pair could be seen feeding each other food from the establishment, with big smiles plastered on their faces. The song 'Baby's Got Her Blue Jeans On' by Mel McDaniel played in the background.

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Despite the pair looking like they were on cloud nine, many fans didn't approve, with a number commenting on the 22-year age gap.

One commented: "I mean, you couldn't find someone a bit older??" while another wrote: "If it’s his first time at Waffle House , he’s too young for you sis."

However, a third stuck up for the couple, writing: "Hey nobody says a thing when all these men date much much younger women, so zip it when it comes to the reverse situation. Let Bunnie live her life."

Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, also had her say, writing: "Hey guys, I’m having fun & he gave me my smile back. Ya girl is living her best life - let meeeee k thanks byeeeee."

"That’s right! You deserve all the smiles!" one fan replied to the star's comment, while another said: "I did the same after my divorce 20 years ago. She’s living in the moment. And that’s okay."

Bunnie's new romance comes after it was announced in June that her former husband, Jelly Roll, had filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage.

However, it was reported that Jelly Roll, 41, had filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee on May 18, a month before the news was made public.

The separation came as a shock to many, coming just weeks after the pair had packed on the PDA at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Shortly after the news broke, Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, put a stop to the rumors during his concert in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo in May (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

During the June 18 show of his tour, the country music star said: "This is the only time and the only city I'm going to speak about this, so break your camera phones out now.

"Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends. I will love her. She will probably be the only woman I'll ever love the way I loved her," he continued.

Bunnie had also confirmed on her Dumb Blonde podcast that 'no one cheated'.

Bunnie Xo said 'she didn't want to date anybody'

Following her smooch with Wolf in July, the 46-year-old said she 'didn't want to be with anybody'. However, it looks like she's now had a change of heart.

“I’m not dating anybody. I do not want to be with anybody. There’s an ice box where my heart used to be," she said on her podcast, although she said Wolf was 'so sweet'.

Also breaking his silence shortly after, the kiss, Netflix star Dylan Wolf told TMZ: "I love Bunnie. She's great. She's got a lot going on right now but I'm here for her and she's super sick."











