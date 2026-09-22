Bunnie Xo defends dating Netflix star who is 22 years younger following Jelly Roll divorce
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Bunnie Xo defends dating Netflix star who is 22 years younger following Jelly Roll divorce

Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf were first spotted sharing a kiss two months ago during a night out in Jelly Roll's bar, Goodnight Nashville

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Topics: Celebrity, Jelly Roll

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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