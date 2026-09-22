Channing Tatum responds to allegations he trolled exes Zoë Kravitz and Jenna Dewan on burner account

Channing Tatum has responded to allegations he set up a 'burner account' so that he could troll exes Zoë Kravitz and Jenna Dewan.

An unknown Instagram account under the name 'Nonya Bidness' has caused a bit of a stir in recent days after it began popping up under Kravitz and Dewan's social media accounts.

The burner account also made comments about Kravitz's recent engagement to Harry Styles, including one which stated: "Just here for the hate," with laughing and popcorn emojis.

Another previous comment from the account stated: "When I see these two I think back at how her former fiancé called her the most intentional person he knows. I wonder how contextual he was being. To me intentional = calculated. He was speaking in terms of film-making but leaning towards her as a person in general too.

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The account made comments about Zoë Kravitz's recent engagement (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

"Now she is constantly spotted with Harry compared to the ex who we heard about long before they were seen together. And when they were seen together it was far less frequent."

Another comment referenced Dewan, as it claimed: "His ex-wife tried to grift his money. Zoe knew she was too much of a free bird to settle down… Let that man sow his wild oats in peace."

Jenna Dewan was trolled by the 'burner account' (Travis Ball/Billboard via Getty Images)

Eagle-eyed fans online spotted the sole follower of the Instagram account was none other than Channing Tatum, which lead to gossip on social media going into overdrive.

Because of that, Tatum has been forced to take to Instagram to dismiss claims he's the man behind the burner account.

The actor penned in an Story posted to the social media site: "Yo i truly can’t believe yall think this is what I’m doing with my free time. F****n hilarious.

"Also why would I follow a burner account if I didn’t want people to connect me to it? Wtf come on. But if I really need to say it, I only have one IG account @channingtatum."

Channing Tatum has addressed the allegations (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

After speculation got a bit out of control, it's reported that Tatum unfollowed the burner account, according to Metro, before the Instagram account disappeared completely.

The Metro also reported that it's not believed the account was created and used by anyone close to Tatum, meaning the individual behind the comments remains a mystery.

Tatum and Dewan married in 2009 after dating for three years. They announced their separation in 2018, before their divorce was finalised in 2024.

Meanwhile, the actor started seeing Kravitz in 2021, before splitting and calling off their engagement in October 2024.