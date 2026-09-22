Channing Tatum responds to allegations he trolled exes Zoë Kravitz and Jenna Dewan on burner account
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Channing Tatum responds to allegations he trolled exes Zoë Kravitz and Jenna Dewan on burner account

Speculation had got out of control over the weekend and now Channing Tatum has stepped in

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Topics: Channing Tatum, Instagram, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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