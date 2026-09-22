Presley Gerber's ex-girlfriend Charlotte D'Alessio breaks her silence after his death aged 27

Charlotte D'Alessio has shared an emotional tribute to her former partner Presley Gerber after he passed away at the age of 27.

Presley died at a LA-based rehab facility, with a representative for his mother, Cindy Crawford, confirming the tragic news on Sunday (September 20).

The family have since asked 'for privacy during this very difficult and painful time', as per a statement provided to TMZ.

Tributes have been flooding in for Presley, including from his ex-girlfriend, Charlotte D'Alessio.

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The 28-year-old Canadian model, who dated Presley for around two years from 2018, took to her Instagram Story to say that she was 'very angry' about his death.

She shared a number of pictures from their time together, including one of the pair embracing on the docks, and a selfie from the comfort of their home.

Charlotte D'Alessio shared a series of photos from her time with Presley Gerber (Instagram/@charlottedalessio)

"Shared a pure love with you & for that I thank & honor your life. You deserved more time. You deserved more life. Very angry ab this," D'Alessio wrote alongside the photos.

"Love you Pres. always. Up there, down here. don't ever doubt that. we all love you so much. I hope you can feel it."

Charlotte also posted a clip of Presley playing with a dog, with the caption: "I will always remember you this way."

The pair dated for around two years (Instagram/@charlottedalessio)

Charlotte said she was 'very angry [about] this' (Instagram/@charlottedalessio)

The LA medical examiner issued a statement confirming Presley died at 9:45 am local time on Sunday, with an autopsy being reported the next day.

Gerber's cause of death has not been made public and the examiner stated it can be ‘months’ before such findings are released.

A spokesperson said: "Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined."

In a statement released on Monday (September 21), the LA County Medical Examiner explained that 'limited information is currently available' about Presley's death.

Presley died on Sunday (Monica Schipper/WireImage)

It said: "The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner (DME) is in the early stages of investigating the death of 27-year-old model Presley Gerber and limited information is currently available.

"A deputy medical examiner performed an examination today and the cause and manner of death have been deferred, which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination. Due to the ongoing death investigation, the DME cannot disclose what testing and/or studies were requested. Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined.

"Mr. Gerber was pronounced dead at 09:45 hours on September 20, 2026, by responding paramedics. The Santa Monica Police Department is the investigating law enforcement agency."

Presley - who followed in the footsteps and became a model like his mom Cindy - had spoken previously about his mental health struggles and battle with addiction.

He was the only son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber (Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

He shared on the Studio 22 Podcast in 2023: "Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do.

"[Mental health] is an issue. It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job, and there’s so much to it.

"That’s really what I want to do: help people, whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there’s no judgment."

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