Presley Gerber cause of death reported to be 'suspected overdose'

27-year-old Presley Gerber is said to have died from a suspected overdose, according to reports.

A representative for his mother Cindy Crawford confirmed the tragic news of Presley's passing on September 20 and shared that the family is 'asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time'.

He passed away while living in a LA-based rehab facility, according to reports. The LA County Medical Examiner hadn't given much information away about Presley's death other than confirming that he was pronounced dead by responding paramedics at 9:45am on the day of his passing.

Reportedly Presley's death was a suspected overdose, says The Sun.

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"No foul play is suspected. It’s currently being investigated as an overdose," law enforcement told the newspaper.

Apparently Presley was staying at a $7.7 million Santa Monica sober house when he died.

Presley Gerber has passed away aged 27 (presleygerber/Instagram)

The LA County Medical Examiner has since issued a statement explaining that 'limited information is currently available' about Presley's death.

It said in a statement shared September 21: "The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner (DME) is in the early stages of investigating the death of 27-year-old model Presley Gerber and limited information is currently available.

"A deputy medical examiner performed an examination today and the cause and manner of death have been deferred, which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination. Due to the ongoing death investigation, the DME cannot disclose what testing and/or studies were requested. Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined.

"Mr. Gerber was pronounced dead at 09:45 hours on September 20, 2026, by responding paramedics. The Santa Monica Police Department is the investigating law enforcement agency."

Presley Gerber seen with his sister, Kaia, and parents in May 2026 (Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Presley, who was a model like his famous mother, had long been open about his mental health and addiction battles.

Speaking back in 2023, Presley admitted that mental health was 'a big part' of his life. He shared on the Studio 22 podcast: "Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do.

"[Mental health] is an issue. It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job, and there’s so much to it.

"That’s really what I want to do: help people, whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there’s no judgment."

The model died at a rehab facility in Santa Monica (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

More recently, he shared some advice to others also struggling with their own mental health.

During a panel at the We Are ENOUGH x Aviator Nation launch event in June, which he attended alongside he parents, Presley said: "Move your body regardless of how you’re feeling. Get outside. Get some sun.

"If you don’t feel like moving, lay on the grass."

His mom shared a moving post about her son on his birthday back in July. Alongside some throwback photos of them together, Crawford wrote: "Happy birthday @presleygerber. I'm so proud of the man you’ve become, but I’ll always see you as my little boy! Love you."

The likes of Paris Hilton and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham have paid tribute to him in the wake of his untimely death.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 to reach a 24-hour crisis center or you can webchat at 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.