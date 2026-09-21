Ke Huy Quan details how unexpected check he received as a child actor in Indiana Jones impacted his life
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Ke Huy Quan details how unexpected check he received as a child actor in Indiana Jones impacted his life

The 'generous gesture' made a massive difference

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Topics: Indiana Jones, Film and TV, Hollywood, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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