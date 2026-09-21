Paris Hilton sent Presley Gerber loving message on his final Instagram post before his death aged 27

Paris Hilton commented on Presley Gerber's final Instagram post with a loving message before his death aged 27.

Presley's death was confirmed by records filed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, with the model being held at rehabilitation center in Los Angeles at the time of his passing.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” a representative for his family told TMZ.

Paris sent love to Presley in his final Instagram post which was published on the social media site last month.

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It featured Presley modelling clothing from Vuori Clothing, which his family has partnered with for the past 12 months.

While that was posted on August 6, Paris took to the comments section of the post on September 20 and simply wrote: "Love you bro."

Paris added the heart-face and the heart hands emoji, which came just a matter of hours before Presley's tragic passing was confirmed.

Presley Gerber died aged 27 (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The media personality has since paid tribute to her friend, describing him as a 'beautiful soul' in a heartbreaking Story posted to Instagram.

"Presley, you were such a beautiful soul. So sweet, sensitive, kind and genuine," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Presley.

“I cared about you so much and I’m going to miss you more than words can say.”

She continued: "I’ll always cherish the memories we shared – the laughs, the conversations, and just being around you.

"You had such a gentle heart and there was something so special about you that anyone who was lucky enough to know you could feel.

“I hope you knew how deeply loved you were and how many people cared about you.

“My heart is with your entire family during this unimaginable time.

“Rest in peace, my friend. Love you forever. You will be so deeply missed.”

Paris Hilton has paid her respects (Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Presley, who long struggled with addiction, previously described his mental health journey as a 'big part of my life' and a '24/7 job'.

“I’ve seen a lot of stuff, and I’ve learned a lot of things. What I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people, so they don’t have to make the same mistakes that I made,” he said on the Studio 22 podcast in February 2023.

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can call American Addiction Centers on (313) 209-9137 24/7, or contact them through their website.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 to reach a 24-hour crisis center or you can webchat at 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.







