Paris Hilton sent Presley Gerber loving message on his final Instagram post before his death aged 27
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Paris Hilton sent Presley Gerber loving message on his final Instagram post before his death aged 27

It comes as Paris Hilton described her longtime friend as a 'beautiful soul'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Topics: Paris Hilton, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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