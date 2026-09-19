Lea Michele admitted she dated another Glee co-star that wasn't Cory Monteith

Lea Michele is best known for dating Cory Montieth, whom she met of the set of Glee, but it turns out there was another co-star she'd been romantically involved with as well.

The actress, whose full name is Lea Michele Sarfati, started a relationship with Cory in late 2011, three years after meeting on Glee.

Initially the two stars kept their romance private but went on to make their red carpet debut at the Do Something Awards in August 2012.

Lea stuck by Cory's side when he entered rehab in April 2013 for substance addiction. She issued a statement at the time expressing her support for her then-boyfriend.

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Lea said (via the BBC): "I love and support Cory and will stand by him through this. I am grateful and proud he made this decision."

Lea Michele and Cory Monteith were dating when he died in 2013 (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1)

Tragically Cory died three months later from an accidental overdose of heroin and alcohol. He was just 31 years old.

The New Year's Eve star, 43, paid tribute to her former love on the 10th anniversary of his death in 2023.

Less than a year after Cory's untimely passing and Lea released her autobiography 'Brunette Ambition'.

She didn't share a lot of insight into her romance with her late co-star, but in one part of the book she described him as being her 'biggest fan'. Apparently he had read almost all of her book before his death.

Elsewhere in the book she revealed that as well as Cory, she'd dated fellow Glee alum Matthew Morrison. Matthew played teacher Will Schuester in the Emmy Award-winning series.

But Matthew, 47, and Lea's romance predated Glee. The former flames had been friends 'for years' before starring on the TV show together.

She penned in her book, per Us Weekly: "When we shot the pilot, I met Cory Monteith, Kevin McHale, Amber Riley, and Chris Colfer for the first time.

"I had worked on Broadway with Jenna Ushkowitz and Matthew Morrison before. Matt had been a friend of mine for years, and in fact, we'd actually dated back in the day for a Broadway beat."

Lea Michele also dated Glee co-star Matthew Morrison at one point (Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

There had long been rumors that Matthew and Lea were romantically involved while filming Glee, but the Christmas Waltz actor called it 'laughable' (even though they did have a history).

He told Parade back in 2010: "We were literally on set and I got a call from my publicist [about Lea], and [Lea] got a call a minute later and we looked at each other like, 'What the [expletive]?' It's so laughable."

Matthew also addressed the rumors that his ex fiancée, Selling Sunset star and Neighbours actress Chrishell Stause, had bad blood with him because he allegedly unable to commit to her.

The actor had been engaged to Chrishell Stause (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

"I have a great relationship with her," he said of his ex. "I feel like I can handle this stuff because I don’t really care.

"I’ve never gotten into tabloids and I don’t really care about it now, but I just feel bad for other people in my life who are getting dragged into it. It just kinda sucks."

Chrishell is now married to singer G Flip, while Matthew wed Renee Puente in 2014. Meanwhile Lea tied the knot with Zandy Reich in 2019.