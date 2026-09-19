Lea Michele admitted she dated another Glee co-star that wasn't Cory Monteith
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Lea Michele admitted she dated another Glee co-star that wasn't Cory Monteith

The Glee actress spilled the tea in her book titled 'Brunette Ambition'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Steven A Henry/FilmMagic

Topics: Entertainment, Film and TV, Celebrity, Sex and Relationships

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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