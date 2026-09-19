Ed Sheeran’s tour suffers another huge blow as opening acts drop out following Macklemore controversy

Ed Sheeran will take to the stage in Philadelphia tonight, for the first time without any support acts, after they all dropped out following the Macklemore controversy. However, it looks like the crowd may be smaller, too, with an increase in re-sale tickets.

The start time of the concert has already been pushed back to 8 p.m., after originally being set for 5.30 p.m. - which is very likely due to the fact that no one is opening for Sheeran.

Aaron Rowe, Danish band Lukas Graham, Finneas, and Irish folk band Beoga all announced they will be stepping down, after it was revealed Macklemore had been axed.

The US rapper was dropped from upcoming gigs on Sheeran's Loop Tour, after making pro-Palestinian speeches on stage in which he called for a 'Free Palestine', during a September 4 performance.

Advert

Messina Touring Group confirmed Macklemore had been axed from the remaining dates to prevent venues from canceling the shows entirely, following reported pushback from stadium venue owners.

However, there are a number of empty seats still up for grabs at the the Lincoln Financial Field stadium, with ticket prices plunging - a huge blow for the singer.

Macklemore said he would be donating 'the entire $1 million of his earnings from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour to six organizations working to directly support the Palestinian people' (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

At the time of writing, there are a number of single seat tickets available on Ticketmaster for the low price of $54.15.

According to Forbes, ticket prices have almost halved in the last few days.

The site states that the get-in price recorded early Tuesday morning, according to TickPick data was $100. As of Friday morning, the cheapest single ticket was $51.

There was also a huge increase in ticket availability, with TickPick recording a whopping 54% increase in availability from Tuesday morning to Friday morning.

The outlet reports that there is also a 2.5x rise in resale tickets sold, according to reports from Event Tickets Center.

Pro-Palestinian protest group Shutdown DZ Philly are calling for supporters to gather outside the Lincoln Financial Field stadium for a rally tonight.

"We are aware of the change to Ed Sheeran’s concert start time, and we will not be changing the start time of our rally. Our focus is bringing attention to Gaza and expanding our network of support in Philadelphia, 24/7. See you on the streets," they penned on Instagram.

Ed Sheeran's ticket prices have plummeted (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for for iHeartRadio)

Following the controversy, 'The A Team' singer took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement, in which he said: "Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine. Macklemore's contract for the tour was with the promoter, not me."

"I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living."

The musician also said he was 'appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine' and that he 'is not complicit'.

After news of his departure, Macklemore said he would be donating 'the entire $1 million of his earnings from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour to six organizations working to directly support the Palestinian people'.

After tonight's concert, Sheeran has 10 shows remaining in the US leg, which will end in November.

His next gig is scheduled for Friday September 25, in Foxborough, MA, although the start time for this gig is still showing on Ticketmaster as 5.30 p.m.

He'll wrap up in Tampa, FL, on November 5, before moving onto South America, where he will be wrapping up in Mexico in December.