Ed Sheeran’s tour suffers another huge blow as opening acts drop out following Macklemore controversy
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Ed Sheeran’s tour suffers another huge blow as opening acts drop out following Macklemore controversy

Sheeran is continuing his Loop Tour with no support acts

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Topics: Ed Sheeran, Philadelphia, Celebrity, Music

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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